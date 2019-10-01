ବିହାରରେ ବନ୍ୟା, ୪୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ

ବିହାରରେ ବନ୍ୟାସ୍ଥିତି ଜାରି ରହିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଏଯାଏ ୪୦ରୁ ଅଧିକ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇସାରିଲାଣି । ଏ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ୧୬ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଭାବିତ ହୋଇଛି । ସେପଟେ ଆଗାମୀ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ଆଲର୍ଟ ଜାରି କରିଛି ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ । ୬ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ପ୍ରବଳ ବର୍ଷା ନେଇ ସମ୍ଭାବନା ।