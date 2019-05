ଗଛ ଘର, ଗଛ ଉପରେ ମିଳିବ ସମସ୍ତ ସୁବିଧା

Biswaranjan Samal, a businessman from Keonjhar and a nature lover he (Biswaranjan) has constructed a tree-house in his own land at his village- Naranpur. The house has 2 bedrooms, a kitchen with an attached bathroom and air conditioners. Besides, it has 3 balconies from the roof of which small flower vases are hung. The drawing room is beautifully arranged.