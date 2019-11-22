Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
ଲାଲଗଡର ରୋମିଓ ଜୁଲିଏଟ

ପ୍ରେମ ପାଇଁ ଛିଣ୍ଡିଲା ଲାଲ କରିଡରର ଡୋର । ମିଳିଲା ନୂଆ ଠିକଣା । ଶେଷରେ ମାଓ ସଂଗଠନ ଛାଡ଼ି ବିବାହ ବନ୍ଧନରେ ବାନ୍ଧିହେଲେ ଜୁଲି ଓ ଛୋଟୁ । ଏହା କୌଣସି ଚଳଚିତ୍ରର କାହାଣୀ ନୁହେଁ । ବାସ୍ତବ ଜୀବନରେ ଏମିତି ଏକ ଘଟଣା ସାମ୍ନାକୁ ଆସିଛି ।

Nov 22, 2019, 03:50 PM IST

ଆକ୍ସନମୋଡରେ ପୁରୀ ପୋଲିସ

