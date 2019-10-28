close

Zee Odisha News
ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ୭୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଦୋକାନ

#BreakingNews || ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ଗୋଲବଜାରରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ୭୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଦୋକାନ । ଗତକାଲି ରାତି ୧ଟା ୩୦ ମିନିଟରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗି ଥିବାବେଳେ ଦମକଳର ୩ଟି ଗାଡ଼ି ପହଁଞ୍ଚି ପ୍ରାୟ ୨ ଘଣ୍ଟାର ଚେଷ୍ଟାପରେ ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 28, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

ଜମି ବିବାଦରୁ ଗୋଷ୍ଠୀ ସଂଘର୍ଷ ୧ ମୃତ ୩ ଆହାତ ।

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

