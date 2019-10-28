ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ୭୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଦୋକାନ

#BreakingNews || ସମ୍ବଲପୁର: ଗୋଲବଜାରରେ ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡରେ ଜଳିଗଲା ୭୦ରୁ ଉର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱ ଦୋକାନ । ଗତକାଲି ରାତି ୧ଟା ୩୦ ମିନିଟରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗି ଥିବାବେଳେ ଦମକଳର ୩ଟି ଗାଡ଼ି ପହଁଞ୍ଚି ପ୍ରାୟ ୨ ଘଣ୍ଟାର ଚେଷ୍ଟାପରେ ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।