ଆଧାର ନଥିବାରୁ ମିଳିଲାନି ରାସନ

ରାସନକାର୍ଡ ଥିଲେ ବି ଆହାର ଛଡ଼େଇ ନେଇଥିଲା ଆଧାରକାର୍ଡ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ନୂଆ ନିୟମ ପରେ ଭୋକ ଉପାସରେ ଦିନ କାଟୁଥିଲା କେନ୍ଦୁଝରର ନାବାଳିକା ଝିଅ ସୀମା । ଆଧାରକାର୍ଡ ନଥିବାରୁ ରାସନକାର୍ଡ ସହ ସଂଯୋଗ ହୋଇପାରିନଥିଲା । ଯାହା ଫଳରେ ରାସନକାର୍ଡରେ ଚାଉଳ ପାଇବାରୁ ବଞ୍ଚିତ ହେଉଥିଲା ବାପା ମାଆ ଛେଉଣ୍ଡ ୧୧ ବର୍ଷର ଅନାଥ ଝିଅ ସୀମା ମୁଣ୍ଡା ଽ