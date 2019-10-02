କେବେ ମିଳିବ ଆଦିବାସୀଙ୍କର ଉନ୍ନତି

ଆଦିଆସୀ ମାନେ କିପରି ଭଲ ସେ ରହି ପାରିବେ ଓ ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ଜମି କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ରଖି ପାରିବେ ସେଥି ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ଙ୍କ ବହୁ ଯୋଜନା ପାଇଁ କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ହେଉଛି । କିନ୍ତୁ ବହୁ ଜାଗା ରେ ଏହା ବାଟ ମାଗଣା ହେଉଥିବା ର ଦେଖିବା କୁ ମିଳୁଛି ।