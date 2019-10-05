ଖଣି ନିଲାମି ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି

ଖଣି ନିଲାମୀ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଲା ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି । 20 ଟି ଖଣିରୁ 10 ଟି ଖଣି ନିଲାମି ପାଇଁ ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି । ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ପର୍ଯାୟରେ ଆଉ 10 ଟି ଖଣିର ବିଜ୍ଞପ୍ତି ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇବ ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି । ୩୧ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୨୦୨୦ରେ ସରୁଛି ଖଣି ଅବଧି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.