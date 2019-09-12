close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଘରଣୀ ହେବ ତ ଏମିତି!

ଆକର୍ଷଣର କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ବିନ୍ଦୁ ପାଲଟିଛି ଅଦରକାରୀ ଜିନିଷ, ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏମିତି କିଛି ଜିନିଷ ତିଆରି କରି ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଦାହଣ ପାଲଟିଛନ୍ତି ଏହି ମହିଳା । ଏହି ଖବର ଦେଖିଲେ ଆପଣଙ୍କ ମନ ଭରିଯିବ ଓ ଆପଣ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅନ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଦାହରଣ ପାଲଟିବା ପାଇଁ ଚେଷ୍ଟା କରି ପାରନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 12, 2019, 08:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

Hindustan Special: नीतीश को 'फिनिश' करने का सियासी प्लान!

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

गोरखपुर में एक महिला फोन पर कर रही थी बात, गलती से सांप के जोड़े पर ही बैठ गई, फिर...

गोरखपुर में एक महिला फोन पर कर रही थी बात, गलती से सांप के जोड़े पर ही बैठ गई, फिर...
Video: गोल्‍डन साड़ी में सज-धज कर लालबाग के राजा का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण

Video: गोल्‍डन साड़ी में सज-धज कर लालबाग के राजा का आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण

VIDEO: पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, देखें टारगेट को कैसे किया तबाह

VIDEO: पोर्टेबल एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, देखें टारगेट को कैसे किया तबाह
राशिफल 12 सितंबर: इन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन, जानें अपना भविष्यफल

राशिफल 12 सितंबर: इन राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन, जानें अपना भविष्यफल
INDvsSA: टीम इंडिया का ऐलान; गिल को मौका, राहुल की छुट्टी, जानिए और क्या बदला?

INDvsSA: टीम इंडिया का ऐलान; गिल को मौका, राहुल की छुट्टी, जानिए और क्या बदला?

हजारों का चालान कटने पर भी सिर्फ ₹ 100 देनी होगी पेनाल्टी, जानिए पूरा नियम

हजारों का चालान कटने पर भी सिर्फ ₹ 100 देनी होगी पेनाल्टी, जानिए पूरा नियम
Video: Internet Star बन चुकीं रानू मंडल बोलीं, &#039;ईश्वर की मर्जी हुई तो बच्चों के पास वापस जा सकती हूं..&#039;

Video: Internet Star बन चुकीं रानू मंडल बोलीं, 'ईश्वर की मर्जी हुई तो बच्चों के पास वापस जा सकती हूं..'
J&amp;K में आतंक की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, कठुआ में 5 AK-47 के साथ पकड़े गए 3 आतंकी

J&K में आतंक की बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, कठुआ में 5 AK-47 के साथ पकड़े गए 3 आतंकी
पाकिस्‍तान के गृह मंत्री ने इमरान खान को किया बेनकाब, कश्‍मीर पर झूठ का किया पर्दाफाश

पाकिस्‍तान के गृह मंत्री ने इमरान खान को किया बेनकाब, कश्‍मीर पर झूठ का किया पर्दाफाश
PAKvSL: पाकिस्तान दौरे के लिए श्रीलंकाई ODI और T20 टीम का ऐलान, बड़े नाम गायब

PAKvSL: पाकिस्तान दौरे के लिए श्रीलंकाई ODI और T20 टीम का ऐलान, बड़े नाम गायब