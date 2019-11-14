ବତ୍ୟା କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଆକଳନ ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆସୁଛି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟିମ ।

ସାମୁଦ୍ରିକ ଝଡ 'ବୁଲବୁଲ' ଯୋଗୁଁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଆକଳନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆଜି ଆସୁଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟିମ୍ । ଗୃହ ମନ୍ତ୍ରଣାଳୟର ଯୁଗ୍ମ ସଚିବ ସହେଲି ଘୋଷ ରୟଙ୍କ ନେତୃତ୍ବରେ ୭ ଜଣିଆ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ଟିମ୍ ଆଜି ଭଦ୍ରକ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଯିବେ ବୋଲି ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।