ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର

କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା ସାଂସଦ ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର ଘଟଣା । ଅନୁଭବ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଲିଖିତ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ପରେ ଏତଲା ରୂପେ ଦାଏର କଲା ପୁରୀଘାଟ ଥାନା ପୋଲିସ । ଧାରା ୩୪୧,୩୨୩,୨୯୪,୩୦୭,୩୭୯, ୫୦୬ ଆଧାରରେ ପୋଲିସ ମାମଲା ରୁଜୁ କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ।