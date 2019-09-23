ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗସ୍ତରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ବିଶ୍ବଭୂଷଣ ହରିଚନ୍ଦନ

ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗସ୍ତରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ପ୍ରଦେଶ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ବିଶ୍ବଭୂଷଣ ହରିଚନ୍ଦନ । ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପରେ ଏହା ତାଙ୍କର ପ୍ରଥମ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗସ୍ତ । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ପରେ ପ୍ରଥମେ ସେ ଲିଙ୍ଗରାଜ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କୁ ଦର୍ଶନ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ହେବା ପରେ ଆନ୍ଧ୍ର ଓ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସମ୍ପର୍କ କିଭଳି ମଜବୁତ ହେବ ତା ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।