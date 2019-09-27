ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ବିଭାଗ ପ୍ରତି ଦୃଷ୍ଟି ନାହିଁ

୨୭ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବରକୁ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱ ଆଜି ପାଳନ କରୁଛି ବିଶ୍ୱ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଦିବସ ରୂପେ । ହେଲେ ଭାରତରେ ଓ ଓଡିଶାରେ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଶିଳ୍ପ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନିମ୍ନଗାମୀ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବିଦେଶରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ ମାନେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆଉ ଭାରତକୁ ନଆସି ଅନ୍ୟ ଦେଶକୁ ଜୀବାକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.