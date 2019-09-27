close

ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ବିଭାଗ ପ୍ରତି ଦୃଷ୍ଟି ନାହିଁ

୨୭ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବରକୁ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱ ଆଜି ପାଳନ କରୁଛି ବିଶ୍ୱ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଦିବସ ରୂପେ । ହେଲେ ଭାରତରେ ଓ ଓଡିଶାରେ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଶିଳ୍ପ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନିମ୍ନଗାମୀ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବିଦେଶରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ ମାନେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆଉ ଭାରତକୁ ନଆସି ଅନ୍ୟ ଦେଶକୁ ଜୀବାକୁ ପସନ୍ଦ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟକ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 27, 2019, 06:50 PM IST

पाकिस्तान में PM इमरान खान की बेइज्जती की इंतहा, अखबार ने कॉर्टून छापने के बाद मांगी माफी

LoC पर बड़ी आतंकी साजिश रच रहा है PAK, 3-4 हजार युवाओं को दी ट्रेनिंग, अलर्ट पर सुरक्षा एजेंसियां

VIDEO: LoC पर घुसपैठ कर रहे थे 5-6 पाकिस्तानी आतंकी, भारतीय सेना ने बरसाईं गोलियां, फिर

अगले महीने 11 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक, अभी से कर लें जरूरी काम की प्लानिंग

पूनम पांडे का ऐसा पोस्ट देख लोगों ने कहा- &#039;इंस्टा ऐसे VIDEO की अनुमति कैसे देता है?&#039;

Dantewada By-Election Results: दंतेवाड़ा में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी देवती कर्मा जीतीं, CM ने दी बधाई

VIDEO: दिल्ली में बदमाशों ने बरपाया कहर, फिर एक शख्स को मारी गोलियां; सीसीटीवी में रिकॉर्ड

गांव-गांव जाकर बेरोजगारों को ढूंढेगी योगी सरकार, सिखाएगी पैसे कमाने की स्किल

राशिफल 27 सितंबर : वृष वाले पैसों से जुड़े मामलों पर दें ध्यान, तुला के लिए भी है शुभ समय

हमने जेहादी तैयार किए, वे आतंकी बन गए, पाकिस्‍तान में 50 आतंकी ग्रुप मौजूद: इमरान खान

