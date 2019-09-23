close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

୧୮ତମ ଜାତୀୟ ଉଷୁ ଚାମ୍ପିୟାନସିପରେ ବବଲୁଙ୍କିୁ ସ୍ଵର୍ଣ୍ଣ

ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଗୌରବ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବଡ଼ବିଲର ବବଲୁ ମୁଣ୍ଡା । ୧୮ତମ ଜାତୀୟ ଉଷୁ ଚାମ୍ପିୟାନସିପରେ ସ୍ୱର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ସେ । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବବଲୁ, ସବ ଜୁନିଅର ବିଭାଗରେ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଜୁନିୟର ବିଭାଗରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇ ସ୍ଵର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ ହାସଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ହେଲେ ତାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ତରଫରୁ କୌଣସି ସହାୟତା ମିଳନଥିବାରୁ ଅସନ୍ତୋଷ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବବଲୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news cove

Sep 23, 2019, 04:00 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

बधिर न्यूज़ : बधिरों के लिए खास न्यूज शो

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

&#039;कश्मीर पर झूठ&#039; बोलने के लिए अमेरिका जा रहे थे इमरान, सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस ने रोका और फिर...

'कश्मीर पर झूठ' बोलने के लिए अमेरिका जा रहे थे इमरान, सऊदी क्राउन प्रिंस ने रोका और फिर...
सावधान, &#039;इनकम टैक्स&#039; का यह ई-मेल खाली कर सकता है आपका अकाउंट

सावधान, 'इनकम टैक्स' का यह ई-मेल खाली कर सकता है आपका अकाउंट
Howdy Modi कार्यक्रम से ठीक पहले शशि थरूर ने दिया कांग्रेस को चिढ़ाने वाला बयान

Howdy Modi कार्यक्रम से ठीक पहले शशि थरूर ने दिया कांग्रेस को चिढ़ाने वाला बयान
Howdy Modi : ZEE न्यूज से पाकिस्तानियों की गुहार, &#039;प्लीज! PM मोदी से कहकर हमें आजाद कराइए&#039;

Howdy Modi : ZEE न्यूज से पाकिस्तानियों की गुहार, 'प्लीज! PM मोदी से कहकर हमें आजाद कराइए'
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के लिए क्यों जरूरी हैं पीएम मोदी, 5 प्वॉइंट में समझें

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के लिए क्यों जरूरी हैं पीएम मोदी, 5 प्वॉइंट में समझें
Howdy Modi : जानिए, पीएम मोदी ने ह्यूस्टन में किस शब्द से अपने भाषण की शुरुआत की

Howdy Modi : जानिए, पीएम मोदी ने ह्यूस्टन में किस शब्द से अपने भाषण की शुरुआत की

राशिफल 23 सितंबर: जानें किन राशिवालों को होगा आर्थिक लाभ, किन्हें हो सकता है नुकसान

राशिफल 23 सितंबर: जानें किन राशिवालों को होगा आर्थिक लाभ, किन्हें हो सकता है नुकसान
PM मोदी के Howdy Modi में मुस्लिमों की भीड़, लगाते दिखे &#039;मोदी-मोदी&#039; के नारे

PM मोदी के Howdy Modi में मुस्लिमों की भीड़, लगाते दिखे 'मोदी-मोदी' के नारे
Howdy Modi: PM मोदी ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के सामने पाकिस्तान को जमकर लताड़ा, पढ़ें - 5 बातें

Howdy Modi: PM मोदी ने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के सामने पाकिस्तान को जमकर लताड़ा, पढ़ें - 5 बातें
INDvsSA: कोहली ने माना- ऋषभ पंत और अय्यर के बैटिंग ऑर्डर में गलतफहमी हो गई...

INDvsSA: कोहली ने माना- ऋषभ पंत और अय्यर के बैटिंग ऑर्डर में गलतफहमी हो गई...