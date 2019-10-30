ରାଜ୍ୟ ବାର କାଉନସିଲକୁ ବିସିଆଇର କଡା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ

ଓଡିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ବନ୍ଦ ଆନ୍ଦୋଳନରୁ ଓହରି ଯିବା ଲାଗି ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ ଦେଲେ ବାର କାଉନସିଲ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ । ଓଡିଶା ହାଇକୋର୍ଟ ବାର ଆସୋସିଏସନ ସମେତ ୬୮ ବାରକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ତୁରନ୍ତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରେ ଯୋଗଦେବା ପାଇଁ ବାର କାଉନସିଲ ଅଫ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆର ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.