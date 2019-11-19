ବଡ଼ ବିତର୍କ: ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା

ସଂସଦର ଗାରିମା ଓ ଗୃହର ମର୍ଯ୍ୟାଦା ରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ ବିଜେଡିକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା, ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାର ୨୫୦ ତମ ଅଧିବେଶନ ସମ୍ବୋଧନ ବେଳେ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସା, ଦୁଇ ଦଳର ସାଂସଦଙ୍କ ଠାରୁ ବିଜେପି ସମେତ ଅନ୍ୟ ଦଳ ଶିଖନ୍ତୁ, ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଏହା କହିବା ପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଥିଲା ରାଜନୀତି । ଏ ନେଇ ଆଜିର ବଡ଼ ବିତର୍କ, ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳାକୁ ପ୍ରଶଂସା । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.