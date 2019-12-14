Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ବଡ଼ ବିତର୍କ: ଏଣିକି ସାଇକେଲରେ ଅଫିସ ଆସିବେ ବାବୁ...

ସପ୍ତାହକୁ ଗୋଟିଏ ଦିନ ଭେହିକିଲକୁ ନା, ଗାଡ଼ି ଚଢ଼ି ଅଫିସ୍ ଆସିପାରିବେନି ବାବୁ । ଏଣିକି ପ୍ରତି ‘ଫ୍ରାଇଡେ, ନୋ ଭେଇକିଲ ଡେ’, ପ୍ରଥମ ଦିନରେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ନିଆରା ଦୃଶ୍ୟ । ସାଇକେଲ ଓ ପାଦରେ ଚାଲି ଚାଲି ଅଫିସ୍ ଆସିଲେ ସରକାରୀ ବାବୁ । ବିଡିଏ, ବିଏମସି ଓ ସ୍ମାର୍ଟସିଟି କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ଉଦାହରଣ, ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଥର ପାଇଁ ଲାଗୁ ହେଲା ଏଭଳି ନିୟମ । ତମାମ ବିଷୟକୁ ନେଇ ଆଜିର ବତର୍କ 'ସାଇକଲ ବାବୁ' ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage

Dec 14, 2019, 12:40 AM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

भारत की राजनीति में भूचाल का एक नया चैप्टर खुला

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल बना कानून, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दी मंजूरी

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल बना कानून, राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दी मंजूरी
दिल्ली: DRDO चेयरमैन की बेटी से चलती ट्रेन में लूटपाट, 4 घंटे में ही पकड़ा गया आरोपी

दिल्ली: DRDO चेयरमैन की बेटी से चलती ट्रेन में लूटपाट, 4 घंटे में ही पकड़ा गया आरोपी
पापा बनने के बाद कपिल शर्मा ने बताया घर में ऐसी हैं उनकी वाइफ गिन्नी

पापा बनने के बाद कपिल शर्मा ने बताया घर में ऐसी हैं उनकी वाइफ गिन्नी
पंजाब, केरल, पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्रियों का ऐलान, अपने राज्यों में नहीं लागू करेंगे CAB

पंजाब, केरल, पश्चिम बंगाल के मुख्यमंत्रियों का ऐलान, अपने राज्यों में नहीं लागू करेंगे CAB
सलमान खान की &#039;राधे&#039; में हुई इस धांसू एक्टर की एंट्री, निभाएंगे ये खास रोल

सलमान खान की 'राधे' में हुई इस धांसू एक्टर की एंट्री, निभाएंगे ये खास रोल
राशिफल 13 दिसंबर: आज इन राशिवालों का चमकेगा सितारा, होगा धनलाभ

राशिफल 13 दिसंबर: आज इन राशिवालों का चमकेगा सितारा, होगा धनलाभ

VIDEO: करीना ने सास शर्मिला से पूछा, &#039;तैमूर, सारा, इब्राहीम, इनाया में कौन है आंखों का तारा?&#039;

VIDEO: करीना ने सास शर्मिला से पूछा, 'तैमूर, सारा, इब्राहीम, इनाया में कौन है आंखों का तारा?'
VIDEO: सानिया मिर्जा की बहन दूसरी शादी कर बनीं मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन की बहू

VIDEO: सानिया मिर्जा की बहन दूसरी शादी कर बनीं मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन की बहू
सहारनपुर: CAB के विरोध में जुमे की नमाज के बाद हुआ हंगामा, लागू है धारा 144

सहारनपुर: CAB के विरोध में जुमे की नमाज के बाद हुआ हंगामा, लागू है धारा 144
IND vs WI: चेन्नई में टीम इंडिया के पक्ष में है रिकॉर्ड, कितना फायदा मिलेगा विराट को

IND vs WI: चेन्नई में टीम इंडिया के पक्ष में है रिकॉर्ड, कितना फायदा मिलेगा विराट को