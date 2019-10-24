close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ରୀତାଙ୍କ ଐତିହାସିକ ବିଜୟ

ଅନ୍ତ ହେଲା କଳ୍ପନା ଜଳ୍ପନା, ବିଜେପୁରରେ ବିଜେଡି ସୁପ୍ରିମୋ ଦେଖାଇଲେ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟତା । ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଗରିଷ୍ଠତାର ସହ ରୀତା ସାହୁଙ୍କ ହେଲା ଐତିହାସିକ ବିଜୟ । ବିଜେପୁରବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କ'ଣ କରିବେ ରୀତା, କେଉଁ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗକୁ କରିବେ ଫୋକସ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 24, 2019, 05:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

हरियाणा में कांग्रेस का शानदार प्रदर्शन, 32 सीटों पर आगे...जानिए लेटेस्ट अपडेट

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: BJP गठबंधन को बहुमत, NCP का प्रदर्शन पहले से बेहतर, कांग्रेस पस्त

महाराष्ट्र LIVE: BJP गठबंधन को बहुमत, NCP का प्रदर्शन पहले से बेहतर, कांग्रेस पस्त

LIVE: महाराष्ट्र में CM पद पर पेंच फंसा, फड़णवीस बोले- शिवसेना मोलभाव करने वाली पार्टी नहीं

LIVE: महाराष्ट्र में CM पद पर पेंच फंसा, फड़णवीस बोले- शिवसेना मोलभाव करने वाली पार्टी नहीं

UP By Elections Results LIVE: 11 में से 8 पर बीजेपी और 3 पर सपा को मिली जीत

UP By Elections Results LIVE: 11 में से 8 पर बीजेपी और 3 पर सपा को मिली जीत
कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: बरेली के मौलवी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, हत्यारों का था ये प्लान

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड: बरेली के मौलवी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, हत्यारों का था ये प्लान
PM मोदी के दोस्त ने संभाला मोर्चा, दिया CM केजरीवाल की बोलती बंद करने वाला बयान!

PM मोदी के दोस्त ने संभाला मोर्चा, दिया CM केजरीवाल की बोलती बंद करने वाला बयान!
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: हरियाणा में कौन जीता-कौन हारा, यहां पढ़ें...

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 LIVE: हरियाणा में कौन जीता-कौन हारा, यहां पढ़ें...
शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन के सवाल पर शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान, &#039;उनके साथ हमारी विचारधारा नहीं मिलती&#039;

शिवसेना के साथ गठबंधन के सवाल पर शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान, 'उनके साथ हमारी विचारधारा नहीं मिलती'
भारत ने तोड़ी आतंकियों की कमर, बौखला गया पाकिस्तान, बोलने लगा- अनाप-शनाप

भारत ने तोड़ी आतंकियों की कमर, बौखला गया पाकिस्तान, बोलने लगा- अनाप-शनाप
अपने ही देश में फंस गए इमरान! फजलुर रहमान ने कहा- कुर्सी छोड़ दो, वरना...

अपने ही देश में फंस गए इमरान! फजलुर रहमान ने कहा- कुर्सी छोड़ दो, वरना...
विक्रम लैंडर को नहीं ढूढ पाया नासा, इन दो कारणों से पता नहीं चला

विक्रम लैंडर को नहीं ढूढ पाया नासा, इन दो कारणों से पता नहीं चला