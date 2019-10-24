ରୀତାଙ୍କ ଐତିହାସିକ ବିଜୟ

ଅନ୍ତ ହେଲା କଳ୍ପନା ଜଳ୍ପନା, ବିଜେପୁରରେ ବିଜେଡି ସୁପ୍ରିମୋ ଦେଖାଇଲେ ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟତା । ସଂଖ୍ୟା ଗରିଷ୍ଠତାର ସହ ରୀତା ସାହୁଙ୍କ ହେଲା ଐତିହାସିକ ବିଜୟ । ବିଜେପୁରବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କ'ଣ କରିବେ ରୀତା, କେଉଁ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗକୁ କରିବେ ଫୋକସ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ।