ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ୨ ଦିନିଆ ବିଜେପୁର ଗସ୍ତ

ଆସନ୍ତା ୧୭ ତାରିଖରେ ବିଜେପୁର ଗସ୍ତରେ ଯାଇପାରନ୍ତି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ୧୭ ତାରିଖରେ ନବୀନ ବିଜେପୁରରେ ରାତ୍ରିଯାପନ କରିବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ରହିଛି । ଦୁଇଦିନିଆ ପ୍ରଚାର ମଇଦାନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇବେ ନବୀନ । ବିଜେପୁରରେ ସାଧାରଣ ସଭା ବଦଳରେ ରୋଡ଼ ସୋ ଓ ପଥପ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଭା ହେବାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମ ରହିଛି ।