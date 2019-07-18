ଗୃହରେ ବିବୃତି ରଖିବାକୁ ନେଇ ବିଜେପି-କଂଗ୍ରେସ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ ।

ଗୃହରେ ବିବୃତି ରଖିବାକୁ ନେଇ ବିଜେପି-କଂଗ୍ରେସ ମୁହାଁମୁହିଁ । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଧାନସଭାରେ ତୁ ତୁ ମେଁ ମେଁ ! ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କ କଳିରୁ ତୃତୀୟର ଲାଭ ଭଳି ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଉପୁଜିଛି । ଯେଉଁ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ବିରୋଧୀ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ କଲେ ମିଳୁ ନାହିଁ ନିଷ୍କର୍ଷ । ଯାହାର ଫାଇଦା ନେଉଛି ଶାସକ ଦଳ ।