ଉଦାହରଣ ସାଜିଛନ୍ତି ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ଗାୟକ ପ୍ରିତମ ପାତ୍ର

ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ହୋଇବି ଭାଙ୍ଗି ପଡି ନାହାଁନ୍ତି । ନିଜ ଗୋଡ଼ରେ ନିଜେ ଛିଡ଼ା ହୋଇ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ପରିବେଷଣ କରି ନିଜେ ଆତ୍ମ ସନ୍ତୋଷ ଲାଭ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ଦିବ୍ୟାଙ୍ଗ ଗାୟକ ପ୍ରିତମ ପାତ୍ର । ପୂଜା ପର୍ବରେ ଶ୍ରୋତା ତଥା ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ମନୋରଞ୍ଜନର ଖୋରାକ ଯୋଗାଇବାରେ ଲାଗିପଡିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରିତମ। ଯାହାକି ଅନ୍ୟମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଉଦାହରଣ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।