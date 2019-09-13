close

ଭୋପାଳରେ ଗଣେଶ ବିସର୍ଜନ ବେଳେ ବୁଡିଲା ଡଙ୍ଗା, ୧୧ମୃତ ।

ମଧ୍ୟପ୍ରଦେଶ ଭୋପାଳରେ ଗଣେଶ ଭସାଣ ବେଳେ ଅଘଟଣ । ଗଣେଶ ବିସର୍ଜନ ସମୟରେ ବୁଡି ଗଲା ଡଙ୍ଗା, ୧୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ । ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରକୁ ୪ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କାର ସହାୟତା ଘୋଷଣା କରିବା ସହ ଘଟଣାର ମାଜିଷ୍ଟ୍ରେଟ ସ୍ତରୀୟ ତଦନ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧେଶ ଦେଲେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 13, 2019, 11:20 AM IST

ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ ଓଡିଶାର ପ୍ରଥମ କିନ୍ନର ଉବେର ଚାଳକଙ୍କ ସଫଳତାର କାହାଣୀ ।

