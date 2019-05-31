ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଇନିଂସ୍ ଆରମ୍ଭ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମଣ୍ଡଳର ବିଭାଗ ବଣ୍ଟନ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଏମଏମଏସି, ପ୍ରାଣୀ ଓ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟ ସଂପଦ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେଲେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଢ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ ।

#CabinetAnnouncement2019: ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଇନିଂସ୍ ଆରମ୍ଭ । ମୋଦିଙ୍କ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀମଣ୍ଡଳର ବିଭାଗ ବଣ୍ଟନ । କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଏମଏମଏସି, ପ୍ରାଣୀ ଓ ମତ୍ସ୍ୟ ସଂପଦ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟର ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହେଲେ ପ୍ରତାପ ଷଢ଼ଙ୍ଗୀ । Pratap Chandra Sarangi to be the MoS in the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Animal Husbandry. ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKaling