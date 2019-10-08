ଜଳି ଗଲା କାର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ଛକରେ ଜଳିଗଲା କାର । ସର୍ଟ ସର୍କିଟ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଗାଡିରେ ନିଆଁ ଲାଗିଥିବା ସନ୍ଦେହ । ବଳମ୍ବିତ ରାତିରେ ଘଟିଛି ଘଟଣା । ଘଟଣାରେ କେହି ମୃତାହତ ହୋଇ ନଥିବା ସୂଚନା । ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହୀନି ପହଞ୍ଚି ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିଛି ।