ପୁଅ ପଚାରିଲାନି ତ! ବୃଦ୍ଧାଶ୍ରମ ନିର୍ମାଣ କରିବି...

ପର କରି ଦେଲା ପୁଅ । ଆଉ ସହି ହେଲାନି ପୁଅ ବୋହୂଙ୍କ ନିର୍ଯ୍ୟାତନା । ସେଥିଲାଗି ଥାନାକୁ ଆସିଲେ ଜଣେ ଜନ୍ମଦାତ୍ରୀ । ପୁଅ ଆଉ ବୋହୁ ବିରୋଦ୍ଧରେ ପୋଲିସରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ କଲେ । ଖାଲି ସେତିକି ନୁହେଁ, ପ୍ରଶାସନକୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ମୋର ସମସ୍ତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଓ ଘର ନେଇ ବୃଦ୍ଧାଶ୍ରମ କରିଦିଅ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.