Zee Odisha News
ଦିନ ଦ୍ୱି-ପ୍ରହରର ଖବର ଶୀର୍ଷକ

Dec 21, 2019, 02:50 PM IST

भोपाल: कांग्रेस विधायक बनवारी लाल का कैंसर से निधन

प्रदूषण की वजह से भारत में मरते हैं सबसे ज्यादा लोग, 2017 में 23 लाख लोगों की हुई मौत

दिल्ली समेत देश के कई हिस्सों में भूकंप के झटके, अफगानिस्तान के हिन्दुकुश में केंद्र

उत्तर प्रदेश के 13 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद, अब तक 6 की मौत; TET परीक्षा भी हुई रद्द

देश के हालातों पर अनुपम खेर ने किया ट्वीट, बोले: &#039;भरोसा सब पर कीजिए, लेकिन...&#039;

नागरिकता कानून पर केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, प्रदर्शनकारियों से सुझाव मांगे

राशिफल 21 दिसंबर: आज इन राशिवालों को मिल सकती है बड़ी खुशखबरी, रुका हुआ काम बनेगा

UP LIVE: लखनऊ हिंसा केस में बंगाल के मालदा के 6 लोग गिरफ्तार

नागरिकता कानून पर गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा - 1987 से पहले जो पैदा हुआ, वो भारतीय नागरिक

सरकार लोगों की आवाज दबा रही है, कांग्रेस पार्टी प्रदर्शनकारियों के साथ: सोनिया गांधी

दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय पर धरने पर बैठे प्रदर्शनकारी, हिरासत में लिए गए लोगों को छोड़ने की मांग

