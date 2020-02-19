Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଦିନି ଦ୍ୱିପ୍ରହରର ଖବର ଶୀର୍ଷକ

ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Feb 19, 2020, 02:50 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

उत्तर प्रदेश के बजट पर अखिलेश यादव ने दिया बड़ा बयान, उत्तर प्रदेश-उत्तराखंड की बड़ी खबरें

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

ବଜାରରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ

ବଜାରରେ ଭୂକମ୍ପ

राजस्थान Superfast : 100 बड़ी ख़बरें फटाफट अंदाज में देखिए

इसी तरह पेड़ों की कटाई होती रही तो एक दिन हम सब कुछ खो देंगे: CJI

इसी तरह पेड़ों की कटाई होती रही तो एक दिन हम सब कुछ खो देंगे: CJI

चिकनी दीवारों पर चढ़ने में एक्सपर्ट है ये शख्स
MP: खाली खजाना भरने के लिए आमदनी के नए रास्ते तलाश रही कमलनाथ सरकार

MP: खाली खजाना भरने के लिए आमदनी के नए रास्ते तलाश रही कमलनाथ सरकार
ଅସଲି ତଦନ୍ତର ନକଲି ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଫସିବ କି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ?

ଅସଲି ତଦନ୍ତର ନକଲି ରିପୋର୍ଟ, ଫସିବ କି ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପୋଲିସ ?
26/11 आतंकी हमले पर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा: &#039;हिंदू आतंकवाद&#039; की साजिश बेनकाब

26/11 आतंकी हमले पर सबसे बड़ा खुलासा: 'हिंदू आतंकवाद' की साजिश बेनकाब
JVM के विलय के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी पहुंचे आज BJP कार्यालय, किया गया भव्य स्वागत

JVM के विलय के बाद बाबूलाल मरांडी पहुंचे आज BJP कार्यालय, किया गया भव्य स्वागत
MP: पंचायत भवन में 15 दिनों तक बंद रखी गई 20 गायों ने भूख-प्यास से तोड़ दिया दम

MP: पंचायत भवन में 15 दिनों तक बंद रखी गई 20 गायों ने भूख-प्यास से तोड़ दिया दम
IND vs NZ: 100वां टेस्ट खेलने जा रहे हैं टेलर, रिटायर होने के बारे में कही यह बात

IND vs NZ: 100वां टेस्ट खेलने जा रहे हैं टेलर, रिटायर होने के बारे में कही यह बात