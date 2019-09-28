ହଡ଼ପ ହୋଇଛି ଶିଶୁଙ୍କର ପଇସା, ସିଡିପିଓଙ୍କ ନାରେ ଅଭିଯୋଗ

ଶେଷରେ ହଡ଼ପ କରିଦେଲେ ଶିଶୁଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଖାଦ୍ୟ ଓ ଖେଳ ସାମଗ୍ରୀ ର ଅର୍ଥରାଶି। ଆଠଗଡ ସମନ୍ବିତ ଶିଶୁ ବିକାଶ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଲକ୍ଷାଧିକ ଟଙ୍କା ଚଳୁ କରୁଥିବା ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆସିଛି । ଅଙ୍ଗନୱାଡି କର୍ମୀଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ବ୍ୟବହାର କରୁଥିବା ଭଳି ସଙ୍ଗିନ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ଆଣିଛନ୍ତି ଆଠଗଡ ବ୍ଲକ ଅଙ୍ଗନୱାଡି କର୍ମୀ ଓ ସହାୟିକା ସଂଘ।