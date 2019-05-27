Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରାଣୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ

ଲୋକସଭା ଗୃହରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ସର୍ବକନିଷ୍ଠ ସାଂସଦ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରାଣୀ ମୁର୍ମୁ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. #Watch Live: https://zeenews.india.com/zeeodisha To Subscribe our YouTube channel click Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ZeeKalinga Zee Odisha Social Media Handles: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ZeeOdisha/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeekalinga_... Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZeeOdisha About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the

May 27, 2019, 09:50 AM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

देखिए, देश-दुनिया की सभी बड़ी ख़बरें सिर्फ 9 मिनट में

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

लाए थे 1 किलो की लौकी खरीदकर, रात भर में हो गई डेढ़ किलो, पत्नी चिल्लाने लगी, &#039;भूत-भूत...&#039;

लाए थे 1 किलो की लौकी खरीदकर, रात भर में हो गई डेढ़ किलो, पत्नी चिल्लाने लगी, 'भूत-भूत...'
कालेधन रखने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, स्विस बैंक ने 11 भारतीयों के नामों का खुलासा किया

कालेधन रखने वालों की अब खैर नहीं, स्विस बैंक ने 11 भारतीयों के नामों का खुलासा किया
1 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार देखा गया खेसारीलाल यादव का यह VIDEO, आपने देखा?

1 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार देखा गया खेसारीलाल यादव का यह VIDEO, आपने देखा?
बीटेक करने के बाद खोज रही थी नौकरी, अचानक मिला टिकट और सांसद बनकर रच दिया इतिहास

बीटेक करने के बाद खोज रही थी नौकरी, अचानक मिला टिकट और सांसद बनकर रच दिया इतिहास

विवेक ओबेरॉय के TWEET का जवाब देना चाहते थे अभिषेक बच्चन, इसलिए रोका था ऐश्वर्या ने

विवेक ओबेरॉय के TWEET का जवाब देना चाहते थे अभिषेक बच्चन, इसलिए रोका था ऐश्वर्या ने
इस बात से बेहद नाराज हैं राहुल गांधी, नेताओं के नाम लेकर बरसते रहे, सब बस चुपचाप सुनते रहे

इस बात से बेहद नाराज हैं राहुल गांधी, नेताओं के नाम लेकर बरसते रहे, सब बस चुपचाप सुनते रहे
कांग्रेस के लिए &#039;हानिकारक&#039; हैं राहुल गांधी, फिर भी क्यों हैं जरूरी, समझें पूरी राजनीति

कांग्रेस के लिए 'हानिकारक' हैं राहुल गांधी, फिर भी क्यों हैं जरूरी, समझें पूरी राजनीति
VIDEO: पवन सिंह और कल्लू के बाद खुशबू उत्तम ने बनाया BJP के लिए एक भोजपुरी गाना

VIDEO: पवन सिंह और कल्लू के बाद खुशबू उत्तम ने बनाया BJP के लिए एक भोजपुरी गाना
Oh! क्या इस सेलेब को डेट कर रहे हैं करण जौहर? जन्मदिन पर लिखा, &#039;जब प्यार किया... &#039;

Oh! क्या इस सेलेब को डेट कर रहे हैं करण जौहर? जन्मदिन पर लिखा, 'जब प्यार किया... '
क्यों की गई थी बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक, आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने बताई वजह

क्यों की गई थी बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक, आर्मी चीफ जनरल बिपिन रावत ने बताई वजह