ମହାକାଶରେ ମହାବିଜୟ

ମହାକାଶରେ ମହାବିଜୟ, ଆଜି ରାତିରେ ଏହି ଗୌରବର ଅଧିକାରୀ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଭାରତ । ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦେଶ ଭାବରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ମେରୁରେ ଉଡ଼ିବ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା । ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ଚାଲେଞ୍ଚ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିବା ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ ୨ ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ରାତ୍ରରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିବ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 7, 2019, 02:40 AM IST

