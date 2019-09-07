ମହାକାଶରେ ମହାବିଜୟ

ମହାକାଶରେ ମହାବିଜୟ, ଆଜି ରାତିରେ ଏହି ଗୌରବର ଅଧିକାରୀ ହେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଭାରତ । ସାରା ବିଶ୍ୱରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଦେଶ ଭାବରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରର ଦକ୍ଷିଣ ମେରୁରେ ଉଡ଼ିବ ତ୍ରିରଙ୍ଗା । ଭାରତୀୟ ମହାକାଶ ବିଜ୍ଞାନ ପାଇଁ ସବୁଠାରୁ ବଡ଼ ଚାଲେଞ୍ଚ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଥିବା ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଯାନ ୨ ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟ ରାତ୍ରରେ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ପୃଷ୍ଠରେ ଅବତରଣ କରିବ ।