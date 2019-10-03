କୋଣାର୍କରେ ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛତା ସନ୍ଦେଶ

କେବଳ ରାଜ୍ୟ ନୁହେଁ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବକୁ ସ୍ୱଚ୍ଛତା ବାର୍ତ୍ତା ଦେବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପ୍ରସିଦ୍ଧ ପ୍ରର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ କ୍ଷେତ୍ର କୋଣାର୍କ । ବିଶ୍ୱବାସୀଙ୍କୁ କୋଣାର୍କ ପ୍ରତି ଆକୃଷ୍ଟ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ପ୍ରୟାସ । ଚନ୍ଦ୍ରଭାଗା ନୋଳିଆ ସାହିକୁ ମଡେଲ ଭିଲେଜରେ ପରଣତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ନିଆଯାଇଛି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ।