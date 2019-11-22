Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ନେଇ ରାଜନୀତି କରିବା ଠିକ ନୁହେଁ...

ଗୃହ ବିଭାଗର ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ଦାବି ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଉତ୍ତର ଦେବା ପରେ ଗୃହରେ ରଖିଥିଲେ ଭିନ୍ନ ଏକ ବିବୃତି, କହିଲେ ''ମୁଁ ଦଳୀୟ ସଭାପତି କିମ୍ୱା ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଭାବେ ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ଗୃହର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ସଦସ୍ୟ ଭାବେ ଏକଥା କହୁଛି...'' ଏ ନେଇ ଅଧିକ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରତିନିଧି ଯଯାତି ମହାନ୍ତି, ଶୁଣନ୍ତୁ... ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers.

Nov 22, 2019, 11:10 PM IST

दिल्ली में आरओ कंपनियों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फेरा 'पानी'

सबसे कम उम्र के जज बने राजस्थान के मयंक, रचा इतिहास

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने से दूर रह गई BJP के लिए राज्य से आई एक और बुरी खबर

सावधान! अगले साल होगी पानी की किल्लत, पानी के लिए बहुत तरसेंगे ये 21 शहर

31 साल की एक्ट्रेस को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, ICU में लड़ रही हैं जिंदगी से जंग

भीलवाड़ा: धमाके के साथ लगी बलिनो में आग, दुल्हन को लेकर लौट रही कार जलकर राख

शरद पवार बोले, उद्धव ठाकरे को मुख्‍यमंत्री बनाने पर कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की सहमति

बैंक खाता एक- मालिक दो, एक पैसे डालता दूसरा यह सोचकर निकालता &#039;मोदी जी ने डाले हैं&#039;

उद्धव ठाकरे क्यों स्वीकार नहीं कर रहे मुख्यमंत्री पद? जानें इसके पीछे की मुख्य वजह

राशिफल 22 नवंबर: इन राशिवालों के जीवन में आएंगे नए बदलाव, बड़ी खुशखबरी भी मिलेगी

उद्धव ठाकरे के खिलाफ थाने पहुंचा एक वोटर, कहा- BJP संग सरकार न बनाकर शिवसेना ने दिया धोखा

