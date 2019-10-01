ପାଠ ପଢ଼ା ନାଁରେ ଚାଲିଛି ବେପାର

ଏସ୍.ଏସ୍.ବି. ଇଞ୍ଜିନିୟରିଂ କଲେଜର କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ପୁଣି ଥରେ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ କରୁଛନ୍ତି ଶୋଷଣ । ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଷ୍ଟାଇପେଣ୍ଡ୍ ଟଙ୍କା ହେରଫେର କରୁଥିବା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ପ୍ରସାରଣ କରାଯାଇଥିଲେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଜି ପିର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ନିଆଯାଇନାହିଁ କୈାଣସି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.