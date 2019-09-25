ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରର ମକା ଚାଷ

ମକା ଉତ୍ପାଦନରେ ଏସିଆ ମହାଦେଶରେ ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ସ୍ଥାନ ଲାଭ କରିଥିବା ଏହି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ଚାଷୀ ଏବେ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । କାରଣ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କୌଣସି ପ୍ରକାର ସୁବିଧା ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ନାହିଁ । ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଥିବା ଦୁଇଟି ଯାକ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟାକରଣ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ଏବେ ଅଚଳ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.