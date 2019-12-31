Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Odisha News
ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଇଯାଇଛି ଜିରୋ ନାଇଟ୍ ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ୍...

#ZeroNightCelebration #Odisha ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବିଭିନ୍ନ ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚାଲିଛି ଜିରୋ ନାଇଟ୍ ସେଲିବ୍ରେସନ୍... ଫଲୋକରନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟୁଇଟର, ହେଲୋ, ଇନଷ୍ଟାଗ୍ରାମ, ଲାଇକ କରନ୍ତୁ ଫେସବୁକ୍, ସବସ୍କ୍ରାଇବ କରନ୍ତୁ ୟୁ-ଟ୍ୟୁବ୍ ଓ ଅଧିକ ଖବର ପାଇଁ ଲଗ ଇନ୍ କରନ୍ତୁ www.zeeodisha.tv, ଏଣିକି ଖବର ପାଇବା ଅତି ସହଜ । ଘରେ ହେଉ ଅବା ବାହାରେ, ଯେଉଁଠି ମଧ୍ୟ ମୋବାଇଲରେ ପାଇ ପାରିବେ ଆମ ଖବର, ଖାଲି ଖବର ନୁହେଁ ବରଂ ସଠିକ୍ ଖବର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive u

Dec 31, 2019, 11:40 PM IST

