ଜୀବନ ଜୀବିକା ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଚାଷୀ

ଜୀବନ ଜୀବିକା ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଚାଷୀ: ବନ୍ୟା କବଳରୁ ମୁକୁଳିବା ପରେ ପଚିଯାଇଛି ଫସଲ । ବର୍ଷ ତମାମ କ'ଣ ଖାଇବେ, କେମିତି ଚଳିବେ ଓ କିପରି ଋଣ ପରିଷୋଧ କରିବେ ସେହି ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ଚାଷୀ । ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ସହାୟତା ଦେଲେ ବଞ୍ଚିବୁ, ନ ହେଲେ ମରିବୁ ! ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.