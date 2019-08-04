close

ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର'ଙ୍କ ସହ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓ ସଂମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର

ପ୍ରତିଟି ମୂହୁର୍ତ୍ତରେ ପାଣିପାଗ ସମ୍ପର୍କିତ ଖବର ପହଞ୍ଚାଉଥିବା ଓଡ଼ିଆ ପୁଅ 'ମୃତ୍ୟୁଞ୍ଜୟ ମହାପାତ୍ର'ଙ୍କ ସହ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓ ସଂମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର । ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ମୁଖ୍ୟଭାବେ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବା ପରେ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସହ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଥମ ସାକ୍ଷାତକାର । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Aug 4, 2019, 03:10 PM IST

