ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ କରାୱଲ ନଗରରେ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ମାଆ ଝିଅ ମୃତ

ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଖରାପ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ପରିବାର ଲୋକେ ସଜାଡିବା ପାଇଁ ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଡକାଇଥିଲେ । ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଖୋଲିବାବେଳେ ଫାଟି ଯାଇଥିଲା ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର । ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହେବା ଫଳରେ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ମାଆ ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ମେକାନିକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Oct 8, 2019, 05:00 PM IST

