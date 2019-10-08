ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ କରାୱଲ ନଗରରେ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣରେ ମାଆ ଝିଅ ମୃତ

ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଖରାପ ହୋଇଥିବାରୁ ପରିବାର ଲୋକେ ସଜାଡିବା ପାଇଁ ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଡକାଇଥିଲେ । ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ଖୋଲିବାବେଳେ ଫାଟି ଯାଇଥିଲା ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର । ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ହେବା ଫଳରେ ପାଖରେ ଥିବା ମାଆ ଝିଅଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସିଲିଣ୍ଡର ମେକାନିକ ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।