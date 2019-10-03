close

ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ନେବେ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତ

ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ନେବେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତ । ଏବେ କୌଣସି ଦଳରେ ନାହାଁନ୍ତି, ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଔପଚାରିକ ଭାବେ ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ଘୋଷଣା କରିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବଜେପି ତାଙ୍କୁ ଭଲରେ ପଚାରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଦଳ ଆଉ ଉପାଦେୟ ବୋଲି ମନେ କରୁନଥିବା ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Oct 3, 2019, 08:10 PM IST

