ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ନେବେ ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତ

ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ନେବେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା ଦାମୋଦର ରାଉତ । ଏବେ କୌଣସି ଦଳରେ ନାହାଁନ୍ତି, ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଔପଚାରିକ ଭାବେ ରାଜନୀତିରୁ ଅବସର ଘୋଷଣା କରିବେ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି । ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବଜେପି ତାଙ୍କୁ ଭଲରେ ପଚାରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଦଳ ଆଉ ଉପାଦେୟ ବୋଲି ମନେ କରୁନଥିବା ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ।