୨୫% କମ୍ ବୃଷ୍ଟିପାତ କାରଣରୁ ଓଡିଶାରେ ମରୁଡି ଆଶଙ୍କା ।

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଜୁଲାଇ ମାସ ଶେଷ ହେବାକୁ ହେଲାଣି ହେଲେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବରେ ମୌସୁମା ବର୍ଷା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁନାହିଁ । ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଠାରୁ ୨୫% କମ୍ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି । ଯାହା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଆଗକୁ ଓଡିଶାରେ କେତେକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମରୁଡି ଆଶଙ୍କା ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି ।