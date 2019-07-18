close

୨୫% କମ୍ ବୃଷ୍ଟିପାତ କାରଣରୁ ଓଡିଶାରେ ମରୁଡି ଆଶଙ୍କା ।

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଜୁଲାଇ ମାସ ଶେଷ ହେବାକୁ ହେଲାଣି ହେଲେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଭାବରେ ମୌସୁମା ବର୍ଷା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳୁନାହିଁ । ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗର ସୂଚନା ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ସ୍ୱାଭାବିକ ଠାରୁ ୨୫% କମ୍ ବର୍ଷା ହୋଇଛି । ଯାହା ଦ୍ୱାରା ଆଗକୁ ଓଡିଶାରେ କେତେକ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ମରୁଡି ଆଶଙ୍କା ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Jul 18, 2019, 08:50 PM IST

