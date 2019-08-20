ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଲା ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ଚତୁଃପାର୍ଶ୍ୱରୁ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା

ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ କ୍ୟାବିନେଟ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ଅନୁଯାୟୀ ଆଜିଠୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେଲା ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିର ଚତୁଃପାର୍ଶ୍ୱରୁ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା । ଶାନ୍ତି ଶୃଙ୍ଖଳାର ସହ ଉଚ୍ଛେଦ ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା ଶେଷ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ୨୪ ପ୍ଲାଟୁନ ପୋଲିସ ଫୋର୍ସ ମୁତୟନ କରାଯାଇଛି ।