କମୁଛି ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ

ରାୟଗଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଏକପ୍ରକାର ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡିଛି । କେଉଁଠି କୋଠା ଅଭାବରୁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ୍ ପାଠପଢୁଛନ୍ତି ତ ଆଉ କେଉଁ ଆଶ୍ରମ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଶିକ୍ଷକଙ୍କ ଘୋର ଅଭାବ ଦେଖାଦେଇଛି । ଆଦିବାସୀ ଓ ହରିଜନ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ବାସ୍ତବରେ ତାହା ପିଲାଙ୍କ କାମରେ ଆସୁନି । ଯାହାଫଳରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ ଧିରେ ଧିରେ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the compr

Sep 25, 2019, 08:50 PM IST

