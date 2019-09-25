କମୁଛି ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ

ରାୟଗଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷା ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଏକପ୍ରକାର ଭୁଶୁଡ଼ି ପଡିଛି । କେଉଁଠି କୋଠା ଅଭାବରୁ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀ ମାନେ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ୍ ପାଠପଢୁଛନ୍ତି ତ ଆଉ କେଉଁ ଆଶ୍ରମ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ଶିକ୍ଷକଙ୍କ ଘୋର ଅଭାବ ଦେଖାଦେଇଛି । ଆଦିବାସୀ ଓ ହରିଜନ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ବିକାଶ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର କୋଟି କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ କରୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ବାସ୍ତବରେ ତାହା ପିଲାଙ୍କ କାମରେ ଆସୁନି । ଯାହାଫଳରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଶିକ୍ଷାର ମାନ ଧିରେ ଧିରେ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି ।