ଉଗ୍ରତାରା ପୀଠରେ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ଭିଡ଼

ଆସିଛି ପାର୍ବଣର ଋତୁ । ସେଥିପାଇଁ ସହର ଠାରୁ ଗ୍ରାମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଏବେ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରେ ଶାରଦୀୟ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାର ଦେବୀ ପୀଠ ବାଣପୁର ଭଗବତୀ ଓ ଭୁଷଣ୍ଡପୁର ଉଗ୍ରତାରା ପୀଠରେ ଷୋଡ଼ଶ ଉପଚାର ପୂଜା ବିଧି ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଯାଇଛି ।