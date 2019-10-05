ଉତ୍ସବ ମୁଖର ହୋଇ ଉଠିଛି ଭଦ୍ରକ

ଜଗତ ଜନନୀ ମା ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ସପ୍ତମୀ ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ସବ ମୁଖର ହୋଇଉଠିଛି ପୁରପଲ୍ଲୀଠାରୁ ସହର । ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ହୋଇ ଉଠିଛି ପୂଜାମଣ୍ଡପ ଓ ପୀଠ ଆଜି ନବରାତ୍ରିର ସପ୍ତମ ଦିନ ତଥା ମା'ଙ୍କ ସପ୍ତମୀ ପୂଜା । ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପ୍ରକାରର ତୋରଣ ସାଙ୍ଗକୁ ଆଲୋକ ମାଳାରେ ଝଲସୁଛି ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ ଽ ମାଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ପୂଜା ମଣ୍ଡପ ଗୁଡ଼ିକରେ ବେଶ୍ ଭିଡ଼ ମଧ୍ୟ ଜମୁଛି ।