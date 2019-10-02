ମାଆ ମଝିଘରିଆଣି ପୀଠରେ ଭିଡ଼

ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ର ଅଧିଷ୍ଠାତ୍ରୀ ଦେବୀ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି ମାଆ ମଝିଘରିଆଣି । ବର୍ଷର ସବୁ ସମୟରେ ମାଆ ମଝିଘରିଆଣୀଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ କରି କରୁଣାଲାଭ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଲୋକଙ୍କର ଭିଡ ଜମେ। ଆଉ ପାର୍ବଣ ଋତୁ ରୁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ ଉତ୍ସବ ମୂଖର ହୋଇ ଉଠେ ମାଆଙ୍କର ଶକ୍ତିପୀଠ ।