ଭିନ୍ନ ଢଙ୍ଗରେ ଦୂର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ପାଳବ ଷ୍ଟେସନ ବଜାର ପୂଜା କମିଟି

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଦୂର୍ଗା ପୂଜାକୁ ଭିନ୍ନ ଢଙ୍ଗରେ ପାଳନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସୁନ୍ଦର ଯୋଜନା କରିଛି ପୁରୁଣା ଷ୍ଟେସନ ବଜାର ପୂଜା କମିଟି । ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚାରା ବଣ୍ଟାଯାଇ ବୃକ୍ଷରୋପଣ ପାଇଁ କରାଯିବ ସଚେତନତା । ଏହା ସହ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ୟୁଜ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ବ୍ୟବହାର ନକରିବା ପାଇଁ ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କରାଯିବ ସଚେତନ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.