Zee News
ଭିନ୍ନ ଢଙ୍ଗରେ ଦୂର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ପାଳବ ଷ୍ଟେସନ ବଜାର ପୂଜା କମିଟି

ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷ ଦୂର୍ଗା ପୂଜାକୁ ଭିନ୍ନ ଢଙ୍ଗରେ ପାଳନ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସୁନ୍ଦର ଯୋଜନା କରିଛି ପୁରୁଣା ଷ୍ଟେସନ ବଜାର ପୂଜା କମିଟି । ମଣ୍ଡପକୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଚାରା ବଣ୍ଟାଯାଇ ବୃକ୍ଷରୋପଣ ପାଇଁ କରାଯିବ ସଚେତନତା । ଏହା ସହ ସିଙ୍ଗଲ ୟୁଜ ପ୍ଲାଷ୍ଟିକ ବ୍ୟବହାର ନକରିବା ପାଇଁ ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ କରାଯିବ ସଚେତନ ।

Sep 26, 2019, 02:50 PM IST

