ଶରୀରରୁ ସେ ଭିନ୍ନକ୍ଷମ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ହେଲେ ମନରୁ କୌଣସି ସକ୍ଷମ ଠାରୁ କମ୍ ନୁହଁନ୍ତି

୦ ବର୍ଷ ବିଛଣାରେ ପଡି ରହିବା ପରେ ଏବେ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତିପୋଷଣ ପାଇଁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ଭିଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଡଅଁର ଗାଁର ଗୌରାଙ୍ଗ ନାଏକ । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗୋଡ ହରାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଅଟୋ ଚଳାଇ ଅନ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଉଦାହରଣ । ହେଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏଯାଏଁ ମିଳିନି କୌଣସି ସରକାରୀ ସହାୟତା । ତଥାପି ଭାଙ୍ଗି ପଡି ନାହାନ୍ତି ଗୌରାଙ୍ଗ ।