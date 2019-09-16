close

ଶରୀରରୁ ସେ ଭିନ୍ନକ୍ଷମ ହୋଇପାରନ୍ତି ହେଲେ ମନରୁ କୌଣସି ସକ୍ଷମ ଠାରୁ କମ୍ ନୁହଁନ୍ତି

୬ ବର୍ଷ ବିଛଣାରେ ପଡି ରହିବା ପରେ ଏବେ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତିପୋଷଣ ପାଇଁ ଅଣ୍ଟା ଭିଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଡଅଁର ଗାଁର ଗୌରାଙ୍ଗ ନାଏକ । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ଗୋଟିଏ ଗୋଡ ହରାଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ଅଟୋ ଚଳାଇ ଅନ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଉଦାହରଣ । ହେଲେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଏଯାଏଁ ମିଳିନି କୌଣସି ସରକାରୀ ସହାୟତା । ତଥାପି ଭାଙ୍ଗି ପଡି ନାହାନ୍ତି ଗୌରାଙ୍ଗ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Sep 16, 2019, 01:10 PM IST

