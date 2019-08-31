close

खास खबरें सिर्फ आपके लिए...हम खासतौर से आपके लिए कुछ चुनिंदा खबरें लाए हैं. इन्हें सीधे अपने मेलबाक्स में प्राप्त करें.

Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

ଡାକ୍ତର ହେବ ତ ଏମିତି!

ଜଣେ ଡାକ୍ତର ହୋଇ କେବଳ ରୋଗୀ ସେବା କରୁ ନାହାନ୍ତି, ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରର ପରିବେଶକୁ ନିଜସ୍ୱ ଉଦ୍ୟମରେ ଏକ ଭିନ୍ନ ରୂପ ଦେବାକୁ ପ୍ରୟାସ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚଳାଇଛନ୍ତି, ଫଳ ସ୍ୱରୂପ କିଛି ମାସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟକେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଏକ ପାର୍କର ଭ୍ରମ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରୁଛି, ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଖବର ଜାଣିବା ପାଇଁ ଦେଖନ୍ତୁ ଜୀ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର 'ଖବର ଡାଏରୀର'ର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ରିପୋର୍ଟ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.

Aug 31, 2019, 08:20 PM IST

Latest Videos

अगला
वीडियो

मानसा में वनमहोत्सव पर शहर को हराभरा बनाने की कोशिश

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

बिहार : कांग्रेस विधायक ने पत्नी के साथ बनाया था Video, वायरल होने पर पहुंचे SP के पास

बिहार : कांग्रेस विधायक ने पत्नी के साथ बनाया था Video, वायरल होने पर पहुंचे SP के पास
Video: रानू मंडल ने हिमेश रेशमिया के लिए रिकॉर्ड किया नया गाना, दिल को छू लेगी आवाज

Video: रानू मंडल ने हिमेश रेशमिया के लिए रिकॉर्ड किया नया गाना, दिल को छू लेगी आवाज
असम NRC की अंतिम लिस्‍ट जारी, 19 लाख लोग सूची से बाहर, कई जिलों में धारा 144 लागू

असम NRC की अंतिम लिस्‍ट जारी, 19 लाख लोग सूची से बाहर, कई जिलों में धारा 144 लागू
&#039;हेलमेट&#039; से &#039;होम लोन&#039; तक, 1 सितंबर से बदल रहे हैं ये 10 नियम, जरूर जानें

'हेलमेट' से 'होम लोन' तक, 1 सितंबर से बदल रहे हैं ये 10 नियम, जरूर जानें
अमिताभ बच्‍चन ने पानी की बर्बादी पर किया Tweet, तो कुमार विश्‍वास ने यूं ले ली चुटकी

अमिताभ बच्‍चन ने पानी की बर्बादी पर किया Tweet, तो कुमार विश्‍वास ने यूं ले ली चुटकी
दिल्ली: जीबी रोड के कोठे में कपड़े बेचने घुसे दो कश्मीरी सेल्समैन, लुटेरी महिलाओं ने बनाया शिकार

दिल्ली: जीबी रोड के कोठे में कपड़े बेचने घुसे दो कश्मीरी सेल्समैन, लुटेरी महिलाओं ने बनाया शिकार
PM मोदी ने देशवासियों को दी चुनौती, सबसे पहले कांग्रेस के शशि थरूर ने स्वीकारी

PM मोदी ने देशवासियों को दी चुनौती, सबसे पहले कांग्रेस के शशि थरूर ने स्वीकारी
NRC की फाइनल लिस्ट पर बोले कांग्रेसी सांसद, &#039;मेरे पापा बांग्लादेशी थे, मुझे भी बाहर करो&#039;

NRC की फाइनल लिस्ट पर बोले कांग्रेसी सांसद, 'मेरे पापा बांग्लादेशी थे, मुझे भी बाहर करो'
भारत से बातचीत को गिड़गिड़ाया पाकिस्‍तान, कुरैशी ने कहा- &#039;द्विपक्षीय बातचीत को तैयार, युद्ध कोई विकल्‍प नहीं&#039;

भारत से बातचीत को गिड़गिड़ाया पाकिस्‍तान, कुरैशी ने कहा- 'द्विपक्षीय बातचीत को तैयार, युद्ध कोई विकल्‍प नहीं'
राशिफल 31 अगस्त: कुंभ राशिवालों को मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ, सिंह को होगा धन लाभ

राशिफल 31 अगस्त: कुंभ राशिवालों को मिलेगा किस्मत का साथ, सिंह को होगा धन लाभ