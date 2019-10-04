କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ସ୍ୱାଗତରେ ଧରାବତରଣ କରିବେ ମା ଦୁର୍ଗା

କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ। ଶରତ ଋତୁରେ ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଏକ ବିଚିତ୍ର ସୃଷ୍ଟି। ରାସ୍ତାକଡ଼ ହେଉ ଅବା ନଈପଠା, ସବୁଠି ଏବେ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ସମ୍ଭାର। କବି ପ୍ରାଣରେ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ ଭରିଦିଏ ଶରତର ଶୀତଳ ଶିହରଣ । ଧରଣୀରାଣୀକୁ ସଜେଇ ଦେଇ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଆରଧନା ପାଇଁ ଧ୍ୟାନମଗ୍ନ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ । ସେପଟେ ଚପଳ ପବନ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ଗାଲକୁ ଛୁଇଁଦେଇ ଭାରି ଦୁଷ୍ଟ ହେଉଛି ଽ ଖବର ଡାଏରୀର ଶେଷରେ ଦେଖିବା ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଅନବଦ୍ୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ ।