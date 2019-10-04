close

କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ସ୍ୱାଗତରେ ଧରାବତରଣ କରିବେ ମା ଦୁର୍ଗା

କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ। ଶରତ ଋତୁରେ ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଏକ ବିଚିତ୍ର ସୃଷ୍ଟି। ରାସ୍ତାକଡ଼ ହେଉ ଅବା ନଈପଠା, ସବୁଠି ଏବେ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ସମ୍ଭାର। କବି ପ୍ରାଣରେ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ ଭରିଦିଏ ଶରତର ଶୀତଳ ଶିହରଣ । ଧରଣୀରାଣୀକୁ ସଜେଇ ଦେଇ ଦେବୀଙ୍କୁ ଆରଧନା ପାଇଁ ଧ୍ୟାନମଗ୍ନ ହୋଇପଡ଼ିଛି କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ । ସେପଟେ ଚପଳ ପବନ କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀର ଗାଲକୁ ଛୁଇଁଦେଇ ଭାରି ଦୁଷ୍ଟ ହେଉଛି ଽ ଖବର ଡାଏରୀର ଶେଷରେ ଦେଖିବା ପ୍ରକୃତିର ଅନବଦ୍ୟ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କାଶତଣ୍ଡୀ । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news cove

Oct 4, 2019, 09:50 PM IST

