ଉତ୍ସବ ମୁଖର କେନ୍ଦୁଝର

ଆଜି ମଧ୍ୟରାତ୍ରରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବ ମା ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ପୁଜା । ଏଥିପାଇଁ କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଉତ୍ସବ ମୁଖର ହୋଇପଡିଛି । ମା ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ଆବାହାନ ପାଇଁ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ପୁଜା ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ଜୋରଦାର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଚାଲିଥିବାବେଳେ ତାହା ଶେଷ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ସହରର ପ୍ରାୟ ୧୦ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ମାଆ ଦୁର୍ଗାଙ୍କ ମୃଣ୍ମୟୀ ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ପୂଜା ପାଉଥିବା ବେଳେ , ୩ଟି ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ବେଶ ଧୂମଧାମରେ ପାଳନ ହୁଏ ଦୁର୍ଗାପୂଜା ।