ମାଆ ର୍ଦୁଗାଙ୍କ ଆଗମନକୁ ଅପେକ୍ଷା

ଆଉ ଦିନ କେଇଟା ପରେ ଧରାପୃଷ୍ଠକୁ ଅବତରଣ କରିବେ ଦୁର୍ଗତିନାଶିନୀ ମାଆ ଦୁର୍ଗେ । ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଚଳଚଞ୍ଚଳ ବିଭିନ୍ନ ଶକ୍ତିପୀଠ ଽ ଶାରଦୀୟ ଦୁର୍ଗା ପୂଜା ପାଇଁ ଚାଲିଛି ଜୋରଦାର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି । ଏହି ଅବସରରେ ମା'ଙ୍କ ଷୋଡ଼ଶ ଉପଚାର ପୂଜା ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇଛି । ZEE Odisha is 24x7 Odia news channel in Odisha which delivers update news bulletins and different current affairs programmes for its viewers. About Our Channel: Zee Odisha News is a 24*7 news channel which provides you with the comprehensive up-to-date news coverage from all over Odisha, India and World also.